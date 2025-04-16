Deputies Investigating Salina Business Theft

Saline County deputies are searching for a suspect(s), who stole a work van and equipment worth over $20,000 from a Salina business.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday April, 13th a white 2014 Chevrolet work van was stolen from Jae’s Electric on 422 E. Ave A. Allegedly at around 3:30 am, an unknown suspect(s) stole the van that included various company electric equipment and work tools.

The van has stickers on both sides, Jae’s Electric logo and ladders on top of the roof. It bears a KS tag: 2188AEZ.

Total loss of value for the van, electric equipment and work tools was $25,000.

The investigation is ongoing.