Deputies Investigating Abandoned Trailer

An abandoned trailer valued at around $10,000 was discovered.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News, an abandoned 24 foot silver Carry-on Cargo Trailer was discovered in the 8500 block of S. Gypsum Valley Rd. Allegedly, sometime between March 11th and March 12th it was stolen.

Reportedly there was a cut padlock on a road nearby, handful of bricks, a ladder and a cinderblock found inside the trailer. The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the trailer was peeled off and there was no tag.

A nearby neighbor reported the incident to deputies on Wednesday morning. The trailer was valued at around $10,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

Photo Courtesy of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office