Delphos Man Admits Mistreating Dependent Adults

Todd PittengerMarch 1, 2018

A Delphos man has been found guilty of physical mistreatment of five dependent adults.

According to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmid, 25-year-old Thomas James Tholstrup pleaded guilty in Cloud County District Court to one count of attempted aggravated criminal sodomy and four counts of mistreatment of a dependent adult.

Each of the five victims was an elderly, dependent adult. The crimes were committed in Cloud County between February 2016 and July 2017.

Chief Judge Kim W. Cudney accepted the plea and scheduled sentencing for April 11 at 10 a.m.

The case stemmed from an investigation by the attorney general’s Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division and the Cloud County Sheriff’s Department.

