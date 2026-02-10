Defining Cow Efficiency

When it comes to cow efficiency, beef producers often focus on outputs like weaning weights and pregnancy rates. K-State beef cattle experts recently discussed which performance metrics really matter on a recent Beef Cattle Institute Cattle Chat podcast episode.

Researchers defined cow efficiency as the relationship between feed intake and pounds of calf weaned per cow exposed, a metric that directly affects profitability. However, beef cattle nutritionist Phillip Lancaster suggested accurately measuring that relationship remains a challenge — especially when forage intake is involved.

“We as researchers need to work on these math equations to make them more accurate for the type of cows we have today,” K-State veterinarian Bob Larson said.

“We want to get to the point where we can measure efficiency better, but it is currently impossible to accurately measure forage intake,” Lancaster said.

Without precise intake data, researchers rely on models and indicators to evaluate how cows convert available resources into reproductive and growth outcomes.

Despite those limitations, the discussion reinforced several core principles producers can apply in their operations. The team stressed that efficiency is strongly tied to adequate nutrition, sound animal husbandry and maintaining proper body condition, particularly heading into calving.

“Sometimes the math clearly shows how thin cows going into the calving season can affect fertility and overall efficiency,” Larson said. Poor body condition at calving often results in delayed rebreeding, fewer pounds weaned and higher costs per cow — all of which reduce system efficiency.

While research continues to refine efficiency models, producers can protect herd performance by focusing on fundamentals: matching cow size to the environment, ensuring nutritional needs are met and managing body condition before calving begins.