Deer Causes Three-Vehicle Crash

KSAL StaffNovember 17, 2018

A three-vehicle crash along Interstate 70 Friday night east of Salina was caused by a deer.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2007 Pontiac passenger car and a 2018 Toyota passenger car were both headed east on I-70 in the driving lane.

The Toyota struck a deer, and then was rear-ended by the Pontiac and pushed into the median.

After rear-ending the Toyota, the Pontiac then veered to the right and side swiped a 2018 Ford Van.

One person, the driver of the Toyota, was hurt. She is identified as  19-year-old Makayla Coons from White City. She was transported by EMS to the hospital in Salina.

The crash happened at around 6:30 Friday night in Saline County east of Salina,  2.6 miles west of Solomon Road on Interstate 70.

 

