Deer Causes Semi to Roll

A single-vehicle crash involving a deer sent a driver to the hospital in Salina.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 41-year-old Justin Cook of Lorraine was driving a Peterbilt semi headed wast on K 140 Highway. He swerved to try and avoid a deer, dropping the right front tire off the road and onto the shoulder. The semi rolled onto its side.

Cook was transported to the hospital in Salina to be treated for possible injuries.

The crash happened at 6:30 Tuesday morning on K 140 Highway in Ellsworth County 1/4 mile west of the Saline County line.