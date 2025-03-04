Deadline Looming for Pitch Challenge Entries

Time is ticking away for area entrepreneurs to prepare their business plan and practice their pitch for the 4th Annual Charlie Walker Pitch Challenge to be held Wednesday, March 26th.

Opportunities to win some startup cash and hone business skills are what’s at stake as the 10 to 12 applicants prepare to put their dream on the line. Mitch Robinson, Executive Director of Salina Economic Development Organization tells KSAL News that a strong presentation can help get you over the top.

The deadline to submit is Wednesday, March 12th at 11:59pm. Initial application includes submitting a business plan as well as a short 2–3-minute video introducing the business idea. There is no charge to apply, and includes residents of Saline County, as well as Dickinson, Ellsworth, McPherson, and Ottawa counties.

This year’s event is again presented by Bennington State Bank and JRI Hospitality and offers cash prizes for the top five finishers: $6,000 for 1st place, $4,000 for 2nd place, $3,000 for 3rd place, $2,000 for 4th place, and $1,000 for 5th place. Other sponsors include Network Kansas and VentureDash.