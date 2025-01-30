DC Disaster: Commercial Jet Collides With Helicopter

An American Airlines flight that departed from Kansas was involved in a mid-air collision and crash near Washington, D.C. late Wednesday night.

The Federal Aviation Administration says American Eagle Flight 5342 from Wichita collided with a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter as it was approaching a runway at Reagan National Airport. The collision sent both aircraft into the Potomac River, and officials have confirmed fatalities. The plane had 60 passengers and four crew members aboard, and the helicopter had three crew members aboard. Officials have confirmed that the helicopter was on a training flight.

Rescue crews were searching for survivors through the night. Reports from the scene indicated several bodies have been pulled from the river. Eisenhower National Airport, where the flight originated from, activated an incident and support team to help at the terminal to provide families with information.

U.S. Figure Skating says a group of athletes and coaches were on the flight. The organization released a statement saying a group of young athletes, coaches and family members were returning from a National Development Camp being held in Wichita. The statement said the organization was devastated by the “unspeakable tragedy” and that it would release more details when available.

The CEO of American Airlines is expressing sympathy for the victims . Isom said the company is actively working with authorities and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Officials are reacting to the mid-air collision. Kansas Senator Roger Marshall says he asks the world to join him in praying for Kansas, the first responders, rescue crews, and all those involved in this horrific accident. President Donald Trump said in a statement, “may God bless their souls,” and that he is thanking first responders for their incredible work.