David Sloan to Transfer From K-State

Cartier Diarra isn’t the only Kansas State men’s basketball player to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Junior point guard David Sloan announced Monday on Twitter he plans to transfer from K-State. Sloan played just one season for the Wildcats after transferring from John A. Logan College.

The floor general was expected to lead K-State’s offense as a distributor. Instead, it was an up-and-down season. At times, Sloan started for the Wildcats. In other games, he would barely see the floor. Sloan averaged 5.3 points and 2.3 assists as a junior.

Sloan’s departure came as no surprise after the Wildcats landed junior college point guard Rudi Williams Sunday.

Following Sloan’s exit, K-State will have eight new scholarship players on the roster for 2020-21.