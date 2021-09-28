According to KWCH TV in Wichita, U.S. Marshal for the District of Kansas Ronald Miller said Wayne County, Utah authorities were notified of Colt’s presence there by a citizen who observed a wanted poster and reported tips to the Sheriffs office.. Colt had been camping on U.S. government land, and as the Wayne County Sheriffs were organizing to arrest Colt, they noticed Colt passing their location on his motorcycle. A brief high-speed chase ensued before Colt pulled over and was arrested.