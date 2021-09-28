A man considered to be a dangerous sex offender who escaped from a state mental hospital in Kansas is back in custody after 3 months on the run.

Authorities say John Freeman Colt was captured Monday night.

According to KWCH TV in Wichita, U.S. Marshal for the District of Kansas Ronald Miller said Wayne County, Utah authorities were notified of Colt’s presence there by a citizen who observed a wanted poster and reported tips to the Sheriffs office.. Colt had been camping on U.S. government land, and as the Wayne County Sheriffs were organizing to arrest Colt, they noticed Colt passing their location on his motorcycle. A brief high-speed chase ensued before Colt pulled over and was arrested.

U.S. Marshals were offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Colt.

Colt was sentenced on Dec. 14, 2001, to five years in state prison for aggravated sexual battery, attempted rape, aggravated burglary, and four counts of aggravated battery against law enforcement. He was required to register as a sexual offender for the remainder of his life.

After his criminal sentence was completed, the State of Kansas courts deemed him a Sexually Violent Predator at high risk to commit a future sex offense and too dangerous to be released. He was indefinitely civilly committed and sent to the Larned State Hospital’s Sexual Predator Treatment Program in 2007, where he has resided until the escape.

Investigators believe Colt planned his escape several months in advance, obtaining a replica of a staff ID badge and dress clothes. The morning of his escape he shaved off his long hair and beard. He put blankets under his bed covers making it appear he was still in bed sleeping. He was then able to convince a new staff worker who he targeted that he was in fact a new doctor and needed help finding his way out.

Posing as a doctor, Colt was able to make his way past five secured doors and ultimately outside the gates. Several hours passed before staff noticed he was missing and alerted the Pawnee County Sheriffs Office.

After escaping, Colt received a ride from a local farmer to the town of Larned. From there he rode to Scott City on a motorcycle he’d purchased prior to his escape with the help of an accomplice.