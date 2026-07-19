Dangerous Heat to Begin Week

The warmest temperatures of the summer thus far are forecast for Monday and Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, factoring in the humid conditions will produce heat indices up to 105 degrees Monday afternoon and up to 110 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

So far this year in Salina, though the heat index has topped 100, the air temperature has not.

The first 100-degree day in Salina in 2025 was on August 8th, with a high of 102 degrees. This was a late start to triple-digit heat for the region compared to historical averages.

The latest in the year Salina has ever officially reached a 100-degree temperature was September 25th, 2017.During an unusually hot, late-season stretch, the thermometer registered the century mark in the city, making it the latest recorded 100 reading on file.

Salina’s highest temperature ever recorded was a blistering 118 on August 13th, 1936.