Dangerous Heat Settling In

Dangerous summer heat returns to Central Kansas Saturday, and will persist for several days.

According to the National Weather Service, humid conditions and temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s will support afternoon heat indices at or above 105 Saturday afternoon. Heat indices will be between 105 and 110 through at least Tuesday.

A heat advisory is in effect for all for a large portion of the state, including Central Kansas, through Tuesday evening. An extreme heat warning is in effect for Southeast Kansas.

Never leave children, pets, or others alone in closed vehicles. Within minutes, the temperature inside a car can reach over 140 degrees and this could be fatal. Have kids in the back seat of your car? Put your phone, purse, or wallet with them so you remember not to leave them in the car.