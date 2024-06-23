Dangerous Heat Returns

Dangerous summer heat will impact Central and Eastern Kansas to begin the week.

According to the National Weather Service, on Monday and Tuesday afternoon and into the early evening heat indices will range from 104 to 109 degrees. A heat advisory will be in effect for much of the state, including all of Central Kansas, beginning Monday afternoon.

Authorities are urging safety. Be sure to keep in mind these important safety tips:

Find Air Conditioning

Avoid Strenuous Activities

Wear Light Clothing

Check on Family Members and Neighbors

Drink Plenty of Water

Watch For Heat Cramps – Exhaustion – Stroke

Never Leave People or Pets in a Closed Car

Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in most years. Protect yourself during extreme heat. Visit weather.gov/heat for more information on heat safety.

There will be a chance for showers and storms Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night. The rest of the week, Wednesday through Friday, though not quite as hot, temperatures will still average above normal.