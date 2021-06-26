Salina, KS

Dance Troupe to Perform

Todd PittengerJune 26, 2021

A group of Salina dancers is preparing to perform on the first Friday of July.

According to Salina Arts and Humanities, for the July 2 First Friday you can head downtown to enjoy a performance by Salina Community Theater’s elite dance troupe, Iron Street Dance Company. Their performance starts at 6 p.m. at the outdoor public plaza next to Ad Astra Books & Coffee House, near the corner of N. Santa Fe Ave. and W. Ash St.

The dance troupe is made up of high school students from the Salina area who have risen to the top of the community theatre’s education program, Center for Theatre Arts.

The dance group has prepared several dance numbers for
this special event. “It has been exciting for us to perform in this space as it has allowed us to be creative with spacing, attire, and choreography” said Megan Coberly, Education Director and Dance Co-Chair.

A row of parking spots adjacent to the plaza will be available for designated, safe audience seating.

Bring your lawn chairs to enjoy the entire set, or stop by as you check out downtown Salina arts and First Friday offerings, or as you shop or grab dinner.

