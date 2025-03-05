Damaging Wind Roars Across Kansas

High wind is to blame for road closures, power outages, and damage across Kansas.
Wind gusting up to 85 miles per hour was confirmed Tuesday afternoon in Southwest Kansas.
U.S. Highway 50 between Lakin and Deerfield was closed due to multiple crashes. Among other things a semi was blown over in Finney County, and a semi was blown over along Interstate 70 in Thomas County.
Damage reports include part of the roof of the Dighton Post Office blown off. A roof was ripped off a building in Finney County. In Holcomb numerous vehicles had windows broken out in the Holcomb Tyson facility parking lots from large flying tumbleweeds and gravel. Sheet metal was ripped off the Sunflower Electric Holcomb station. In Elkhart. a few street signs, including railroad crossing and stop signs were down, as well as some tree branches.
A widespread power outage impacted portions of Thomas, Logan, Gove, and Sheridan counties. Power was out for around 90 minutes.
Reported wind gusts include:
85 mph Garden City
83 mph Greeley County
80 mph Lakin
74 mph Logan
71 mph Scott City
70 mph Dodge City
69 mph New Cambria
68 mph Medicine Lodge
68 mph Meade
68 mph Russell
67 mph Edwards County
66 mph Rush County
65 mph Bellville
65 mph Concordia
64 mph Ness City
62 mph Bennington
61 mph Reno County
60 mph Salina
59 mph Abilene
59 mph Great Bend
58 mph Goodland
58 mph Ellsworth County near Westfall
58 mph Manhattan
58 mph McPherson
_ _ _
Photo via Kearny County EMS