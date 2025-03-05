Damaging Wind Roars Across Kansas

High wind is to blame for road closures, power outages, and damage across Kansas.

Wind gusting up to 85 miles per hour was confirmed Tuesday afternoon in Southwest Kansas.

U.S. Highway 50 between Lakin and Deerfield was closed due to multiple crashes. Among other things a semi was blown over in Finney County, and a semi was blown over along Interstate 70 in Thomas County.

Damage reports include part of the roof of the Dighton Post Office blown off. A roof was ripped off a building in Finney County. In Holcomb numerous vehicles had windows broken out in the Holcomb Tyson facility parking lots from large flying tumbleweeds and gravel. Sheet metal was ripped off the Sunflower Electric Holcomb station. In Elkhart. a few street signs, including railroad crossing and stop signs were down, as well as some tree branches.

A widespread power outage impacted portions of Thomas, Logan, Gove, and Sheridan counties. Power was out for around 90 minutes.

Reported wind gusts include:

85 mph Garden City

83 mph Greeley County

80 mph Lakin

74 mph Logan

71 mph Scott City

70 mph Dodge City

69 mph New Cambria

68 mph Medicine Lodge

68 mph Meade

68 mph Russell

67 mph Edwards County

66 mph Rush County

65 mph Bellville

65 mph Concordia

64 mph Ness City

62 mph Bennington

61 mph Reno County

60 mph Salina

59 mph Abilene

59 mph Great Bend

58 mph Goodland

58 mph Ellsworth County near Westfall

58 mph Manhattan

58 mph McPherson

_ _ _

Photo via Kearny County EMS