A fitness center is cleaning up after some of its glass was damaged early Sunday morning.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that between 2-4 a.m., someone broke the front windows of the business, located at 1219 W. Crawford Street. The front glass door also had a hole in it.

The damage is valued at $1,000.

Police are working on getting video footage of the area from that night.