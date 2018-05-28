D-Day Symphony at Sunset Saturday

The Symphony at Sunset Annual D-Day Commemoration Concert will be held Saturday, June 2, on the grounds of the Eisenhower Presidential Library in Abilene, Kan. This patriotic event is the perfect opportunity to pay tribute to all veterans.

The WWII pop-up museum opens at 1 p.m. Additional activities will begin at 4 p.m., and include the Fort Riley Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard, Civil War encampment and a variety of activities for kids of all ages. Food and beverage vendors will be open, allowing concert enthusiasts to picnic on the grounds. The music begins at 5:30 p.m. with a local band favorite, Everyday Lights. The 1st Infantry Division Band performs at 7 p.m. with the Salina Symphony headlining the event at 8:30 p.m. just as the sun sets.

This year’s concert will feature guest artists Tatiana Tessman on piano and Trevor Duell on trumpet.

Admission is by donation. Rain location will be Abilene High School Gymnasium. This event is generously sponsored by Marshall Motors and the Eisenhower Foundation.

The museum building is undergoing a complete redesign and access to the library building exhibits will be restricted for event setup. However, boyhood home tours will be provided from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at a reduced admission of $3.

Pop-Up Museum

Show and Tell for Adults starts at 1p.m.! It’s like a potluck of artifacts and memorabilia. People can sign up in advance by calling 785.263.6700. Just register with our Learning and Engagement Director. Bring your cool photos, artifacts, memorabilia related to WWII and share your stories with others. Note: weapons are not permitted on federal property.

Bus Available to Symphony at Sunset

The Symphony Office has arranged for a charter bus to and from Salina for the Symphony at Sunset event. Cost is $40 per person and reservations are required. Please call the Symphony Office at 785-823-8309 by Wed., May 30, to reserve your seat.

Sons of the American Revolution Compatriot Grave Marking Ceremony

The Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) will commemorate the membership of Dwight Eisenhower with a grave marking ceremony at 2 p.m. The ceremony will be held at the Place of Meditation.