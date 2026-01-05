Customer Assaults Restaurant Employees

A customer was arrested after employees at a McDonald’s restaurant in Concordia were assaulted.

According to Concordia Police, officers were called to the McDonald’s at 1420 Lincoln Street Sunday afternoon to the report of a battery in progress. A female customer, identified as Christina Messerschmidt, allegedly punched restaurant workers and threw hot fry grease on them.

Messerschmidt was arrested and transported to Cloud County Corrections. She could face charges which include aggravated battery, two counts of battery, criminal damage to property, and criminal trespass.

Photo via Concordia Police Department