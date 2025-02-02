The Lindsborg Arts Council invites everyone to come and celebrate their the 31st annual Art Lovers Affair and Auction. This year’s event is themed “Curiouser & Curiouser” A Wild and Whimsical Evening of Art.

In addition a silent and live auction of one-of-a-kind pieces donated by local artists and businesses, the organization will also be celebrating this year’s 2025 Artist of the Year, Ron Michael.

Michael is being recognized for his “deep and durable contributions” to the arts over 27 years, said Pamela Ash, president of the nonprofit council. Ash said, “Our board wants to highlight Ron’s work as director of (the Birger Sandzén Memorial Gallery) that figures prominently in Kansas and regional arts history. Ron’s knowledgeable, encouraging, and easy-going professional style helps build not only a wider appreciation of Sandzen’s work, but also wider circles of friendships for Lindsborg as a creative community.”

Live music will be provided by Jazz Tangent from Salina. This event is the Lindsborg Arts Council’s largest fundraiser for high school arts-related scholarships and community grants.

The Art Lovers Affair and Auction is scheduled for Saturday, February 8th, from 7-9 PM inside the J.O Sundstrom Conference Center. Doors open at 6:30 Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here or at the door the night of the event while supplies last.