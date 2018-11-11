Salina, KS

Curious George to Attend Mayor’s Christmas Party

KSAL StaffNovember 11, 2018

A curious little monkey will be a special guest at this year’s Mayor’s Christmas Party in Salina.

According to Smoky Hills Public Television, Curious George will attend the Mayor’s Christmas Party in Salina on December 9 from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm.

During the event, children will be able to take a picture with Curious George. Parents are encouraged to bring a camera. The kids can make a craft project and dance to music from Jammin’ Randy. The first 500 children will receive a gift bag.

“We really enjoyed the Mayor’s Christmas Party last year and are excited to return with another beloved PBS Kids character,” says Tricia Flax, event coordinator.

The Mayor’s Christmas Party will take place at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center on December 9th from 2:00 to 4:30 pm.

 

