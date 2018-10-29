Salina, KS

Curbside Leaf Collection to Begin

KSAL StaffOctober 29, 2018

The City of Salina will be conducting curbside leaf collection from Nov. 5 to Dec. 28, weather permitting.

Participant Guidelines and Information:

  • Rake and pile leaves between the curb and sidewalk. If no sidewalk exists, pile leaves directly behind the curb. There will be no collection of leaves in the alleys.
  • Don’t rake or blow leaves into the street as this can be a hazard to traffic and is a violation of City Code. Additionally, placing leaves in the street may cause problems for our storm drainage systems.
  • Don’t park vehicles directly in front of or behind leaf piles, as this makes collection more difficult for city crews.
  • You should have your leaves ready for collection on the first day of the schedule for your respective zone.
  • There will only be one round of curbside leaf collection.

Zone 1
All of the city south of Republic Avenue
Nov. 5 – Nov. 16
Zone 2
Between Crawford Street and Republic Avenue
Nov. 19 – Nov. 30
Zone 3
Between Iron Avenue and Crawford Street
Dec. 3 – Dec. 14
Zone 4
All of the city north of Iron Avenue
Dec. 17 – Dec. 28

If you are a city sanitation customer, you may place leaves in bags and set them next to your cart, but please don’t mix any trash with the leaves. The leaves we collect, along with other yard waste materials, are recycled into compost.
For further information regarding leaf collection please contact the Public Works Department at (785) 309-5750.

