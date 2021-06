A teenage driver told police she tried to turn off the cruise control on her car before running a red light at a busy Salina intersection.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that about 7:15pm Monday, the 16-year-old driver was westbound on Crawford Street and collided with a vehicle headed south on Santa Fe. Her 2015 Chevy Sonic and a 1988 Oldsmobile were both towed from the scene.

The teen was cited for not stopping at the red light.