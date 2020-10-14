Crossover Classic Bracket Set

Wichita State will battle Dayton to open up the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic, Nov. 25-27 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D., with either Creighton or Utah looming on the second day.

The full Crossover Classic bracket was released Wednesday. All 12 tournament games will air on the ESPN family of networks.

Seven of the eight teams in the field were originally signed on to compete in the Battle 4 Atlantis, which was canceled last month. Dayton replaced Duke to fill the final slot in this brand new event. The field also consists of Memphis, Ohio State, Texas A&M and West Virginia.

The Shockers’ quarterfinal opener against Dayton is the last of four games to be played on Wednesday, Nov. 25 and will tip at approximately 8:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

The Flyers finished 29-2 last year and were ranked No. 3 in the final Associated Press Poll. The Shockers logged six weeks in the top-25 last season and finished 23-8.

WSU and Dayton last met in the first round of the 2017 NCAA tournament in Indianapolis. The Shockers won 64-58 behind 13 points from freshman Landry Shamet. Dayton leads the all-time series, 2-1. The Flyers won on their home floor in 1941 and bounced the Shockers from the 1962 NIT at Madison Square Garden.

A potential Thanksgiving Day showdown with Creighton would be the first between the former Missouri Valley Conference rivals since the 2013 Arch Madness title game. The Shockers and Bluejays have played 100 times, dating back to 1946.

WSU and Utah split a recent home-and-home series. The Utes won in overtime at the Huntsman Center early in the 2014-15 season. The Shockers returned the favor a year later, downing 25th-ranked Utah 67-50 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

WSU and Memphis will both represent the American Athletic Conference, albeit on opposite sides of the bracket. The Shockers last faced Ohio State in the 2013 Elite Eight. WSU and West Virginia met for the first time ever last November in the Cancun Challenge title game. A matchup with Texas A&M would be the first since 1973.

The Shockers are competing for the second time at Sanford Pentagon, having won a neutral court matchup against Memphis on Nov. 18, 2014.

The inaugural Crossover Classic is arguably the best of college basketball’s early-season tournament slate. All-time, the eight teams competing have combined for 70 appearances in the NCAA Sweet 16 and 20 trips to the Final Four.

Sanford Health and the Sanford Pentagon will work closely with the schools and individual states and be ready to adjust based on guidelines and safety measures for all involved.

All members of each team’s traveling party will be tested regularly for COVID-19 once they arrive in Sioux Falls. All traveling members will remain in a controlled environment during their entire stay.

Masks are required for all spectators and will be available for free at the door.

Tickets will go on sale November 1, with a limited amount available for each game. For more information, visit crossoverclassic.com.

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE:

Nov. 25 (All times CST)

1 p.m. West Virginia vs. Texas A&M

3:30 p.m. Ohio State vs. Memphis

6 p.m. Creighton vs. Utah

8:30 p.m. Dayton vs. Wichita State

Nov. 26

11 a.m. Semifinal No. 1

1:30 p.m. Semifinal No. 2

5:30 p.m. Consolation semifinal No. 1

8 p.m. Consolation semifinal No. 2

Nov. 27

TBD