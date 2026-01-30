Crimestoppers Crime of the Week

The Saline County Sheriff”s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving the theft of a number of tools.

Between Thursday December 18th, 2025, and Thursday January 8th, 2026, unknown person(s) forced entry into a white box trailer located at 7592 W Remington RD in rural Saline County by cutting the lock and forcing the door open causing approximately $120.00 in damage to the trailer.

Once entry was gained into the trailer, the following items were stolen. A Puma 8008GHE portable air compressor, a Pit Bull 14 Fusion machine with three sets of dies, and miscellaneous hand tools.

The estimated loss in tools and equipment is approximately $9303.00.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1000 and you are not required to give your name.