KSAL StaffOctober 29, 2021

On Sunday, October 17th, 2021, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5000
Blk of E Water Well Rd in Saline County for a report of a burglary. Sometime between October
16th, 2021 and October 17th, 2021, unknown suspect(s) entered several outbuildings on the
property and stole the following equipment and tools:

Craftsman 3 drawer toolbox w/various hand tools
Craftsman 8 gallon air compressor on 2 wheels
Craftsman socket sets and screw driver sets
Milwaukee Sawzall
Stihl FS111 weed trimmer
Harbor Freight rigged 18 and 24 pipe wrenches
Harbor Freight air blower with extension
Harbor Freight socket sets and various other hand tools
Vulcan MigMix Welder
Lincoln 110 Welder

Also stolen was a blue 2012 Yamaha Grizzly 450 ATV.


Total loss & damage is estimated to be in excess of $5,600.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit these crimes, call
Crimestoppers at 825TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit
www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive
a cash reward of up to $1000 and you are not required to give your name.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved.

