On Sunday, October 17th, 2021, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5000

Blk of E Water Well Rd in Saline County for a report of a burglary. Sometime between October

16th, 2021 and October 17th, 2021, unknown suspect(s) entered several outbuildings on the

property and stole the following equipment and tools:



–Craftsman 3 drawer toolbox w/various hand tools

–Craftsman 8 gallon air compressor on 2 wheels

–Craftsman socket sets and screw driver sets

–Milwaukee Sawzall

–Stihl FS111 weed trimmer

–Harbor Freight rigged 18” and 24” pipe wrenches

–Harbor Freight air blower with extension

–Harbor Freight socket sets and various other hand tools

–Vulcan MigMix Welder

–Lincoln 110 Welder



Also stolen was a blue 2012 Yamaha Grizzly 450 ATV.





Total loss & damage is estimated to be in excess of $5,600.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit these crimes, call

Crimestoppers at 825–TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit

www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive

a cash reward of up to $1000 and you are not required to give your name.