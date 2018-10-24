Salina, KS

Now: 58 °

Currently: Light Rain

Hi: 58 ° | Lo: 49 °

Crime Victim Funding For Salina Organizations

KSAL StaffOctober 24, 2018

Two Salina organizations have been awarded more than $91,000 in grants to provide services for victims of crime.

According to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s office grants were awarded to support the following programs:

  • Child Advocacy & Parenting Services, Inc., $26,000 to continue serving Saline and Ottawa counties with English- and Spanish-speaking services while aligning best practices and to maintain excellence through therapeutic referral, community education & accreditation.
  • Child Advocacy & Parenting Services, Inc., $15,000 to provide services to victims of human trafficking.
  • Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas, $50,000 to provide temporary emergency shelter as well as trauma informed direct and support services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and/or stalking and their dependent children in order to meet their immediate health and safety needs. Educational services will also continue to be provided to reduce the incidence of domestic and sexual violence.

“Organizations across Kansas do great work every day to support victims of crime,” Schmidt said. “We are proud to support these organizations through the victims services grant programs.”

The awards were made from the Human Trafficking Victims Assistance Fund, the Protection from Abuse Fund and the State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund. The Human Trafficking Victim Assistance Fund is funded through fines, penalties, forfeitures and State General Fund appropriations. The Protection from Abuse Fund is funded by State General Fund appropriations, marriage license fees, county court costs and municipal court assessments. The State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund is funded though the remittance of applicable fines, penalties and forfeitures from clerks of the district courts.

This year, the attorney general’s office awarded more than $2.5 million in grants to local and state crime victim assistance organizations. More information on the grant programs and the full list of award recipients is available on the attorney general’s website at www.ag.ks.gov.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

KWU Debate Team Brings Home Hardwar...

The Kansas Wesleyan University Debate and Forensics Team brought home the hardware earlier this mont...

October 24, 2018 Comments

Fort Riley Expands Ghost Tours

Top News

October 24, 2018

Salina Civil Air Patrol Event Plann...

Kansas News

October 24, 2018

Fire Department to Dedicate Plaza

Top News

October 24, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

KWU Debate Team Brings Ho...
October 24, 2018Comments
Salina Civil Air Patrol E...
October 24, 2018Comments
Crime Victim Funding For ...
October 24, 2018Comments
Zoo Gets New Cougar
October 24, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH