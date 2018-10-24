Crime Victim Funding For Salina Organizations

Two Salina organizations have been awarded more than $91,000 in grants to provide services for victims of crime.

According to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s office grants were awarded to support the following programs:

Child Advocacy & Parenting Services, Inc. , $26,000 to continue serving Saline and Ottawa counties with English- and Spanish-speaking services while aligning best practices and to maintain excellence through therapeutic referral, community education & accreditation.

, $15,000 to provide services to victims of human trafficking. Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas, $50,000 to provide temporary emergency shelter as well as trauma informed direct and support services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and/or stalking and their dependent children in order to meet their immediate health and safety needs. Educational services will also continue to be provided to reduce the incidence of domestic and sexual violence.

“Organizations across Kansas do great work every day to support victims of crime,” Schmidt said. “We are proud to support these organizations through the victims services grant programs.”

The awards were made from the Human Trafficking Victims Assistance Fund, the Protection from Abuse Fund and the State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund. The Human Trafficking Victim Assistance Fund is funded through fines, penalties, forfeitures and State General Fund appropriations. The Protection from Abuse Fund is funded by State General Fund appropriations, marriage license fees, county court costs and municipal court assessments. The State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund is funded though the remittance of applicable fines, penalties and forfeitures from clerks of the district courts.