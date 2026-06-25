Crews Working on Sign Repair

Crews continue to work along I-70, I-135, and other highways in north central Kansas to repair and replace numerous traffic signs.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation signs including stop signs and other regulatory signs were missing or damaged because of the high wind earlier this month. Traffic signs primarily in Saline, Ottawa, Lincoln and Ellsworth counties were impacted.

Repairing signs and determining all missing signs and replacing them could is taking time as many signs needed to be ordered, produced, and delivered.

Please give workers room to work safely as you pass by.

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Photos via Kansas Department of Transportation