Royals Announce 2027 Regular Season Schedule

In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals today announced their 2027 regular season schedule. All game times will be announced at a later date.

Opening Day is scheduled for Thursday, March 25 at Kauffman Stadium vs. the Minnesota Twins. This will mark the earliest Opening Day in franchise history, two days earlier than their March 27 openers in 2025 and 2026.

The Royals are beginning the regular season at home for the 10th time in 13 years dating back to 2015. It will be their 7th Opening Day game vs. the Twins and 1st since 2024. They will continue their season-opening homestand with a 3-game series vs. the White Sox.

The Royals will end the regular season with a 6-game road trip at Cleveland and Boston from Sept. 21-26.

For the fifth consecutive season, Major League Baseball will continue its balanced schedule, in which the Royals will play all other 29 teams. Kansas City’s 162-game schedule will include:

52 games vs. American League Central teams (13 games across 4 series vs. all 4 opponents)

62 league games vs. American League East and West teams (6-7 games vs. each opponent)

48 Interleague games (6 games vs. St. Louis and 3 games vs. all other NL teams)

The breakdown of divisional games will include 7 home games and 6 road games vs. the Twins and Guardians, and 6 home games and 7 road games vs. the White Sox and Tigers.

The Royals will also play 7 games vs. Houston (4 at home, 3 on the road) and Texas (3 at home, 4 on the road).

Aside from 6 games vs. the Cardinals (3 at home and 3 on the road), the Royals will play 3 games against each of the other 14 National League teams.

The Royals will travel to eight National League ballparks, including St. Louis (April 1, 3-4), San Diego (May 10-12), San Francisco (May 14-16), Chicago (May 25-27), Milwaukee (June 14-16), Philadelphia (Aug. 6-8), Miami (Aug. 27-29) and Arizona (Sept. 10-12).

The Royals will host several major holidays, including Easter Sunday vs. Minnesota (March 28), Mother’s Day vs. Toronto (May 9) and Independence Day vs. Detroit (July 4).

The Royals will be at Yankee Stadium for Memorial Day (May 31), in Houston for Father’s Day (June 20) and in Sacramento for Labor Day (Sept. 6).

Other notable dates include Jackie Robinson Day vs. the Athletics (April 15), Lou Gehrig Day at Yankee Stadium (June 2) and Roberto Clemente Day vs. Cleveland (Sept. 15).

The All-Star break will run from July 12-15 and will include the 97th Major League Baseball All-Star Game to be played on Tuesday, July 13 at Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs.

Kansas City will host a pair of three-opponent homestands, including 9 games in 10 days from April 9-18 vs. the Pirates, Athletics and Rays and 9 games in 10 days from June 4-13 vs. the Tigers, Mets and Guardians.

The Royals are scheduled for a pair of three-city road trips, including 9 games in 9 days from May 25-June 2 at the Cubs, Tigers and Yankees. They’ll also play 10 games in 10 days from Aug. 20-29 at the Tigers, Blue Jays and Marlins.

The Royals will play on 17 consecutive days from June 18-July 4, which will be their longest stretch of the 2027 campaign without an off day.