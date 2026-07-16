Bat Attack Prompts Arrest

An alleged attack in which a man allegedly threw alcohol on a woman and swung a bat at her prompted his arrest.

According to Salina Police, on Wednesday at about 12:00 PM officers responded to the 200 block of N. Columbia in reference to a domestic disturbance where a female subject was possibly struck with a bat.

Upon arrival, contact was made with a 44-year-old female of Salina, who reported she was visiting a known associate, identified as 43-year-old Jeremiah Bastin.

The two began arguing and Bastin reportedly threw alcohol on the female and then retrieved a baseball bat and swung it at the female but missed. He then retreated into a back room of the residence.

Upon officer’s arrival they began to call out to Bastin to exit the residence. When he did not officers began to clear the residence and located Bastin hiding in a closet.

Bastin was taken into custody without further incident. A search warrant was completed for the residence and the bat was recovered. Bastin was booked into the Saline County Jail in reference Aggravated Assault, Domestic Battery, and Interference with Law Enforcement.