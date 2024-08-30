Credit Card Robbers Featured on Crime Stoppers

Two Hispanic males trying to purchase items with stolen credit cards were caught on security footage.

On Thursday, August 1, 2024, a woman was shopping in Walmart on 2900 S. 9th, when she was approached by the suspects asking her for help. One of the men distracted her, while the other removed her wallet that contained credit cards from her purse.

The two suspects then went to Target on 2939 Market Place and entered the store separately. Both then met up in the store later on.

One of the suspects picked up a child’s dress and a Gatorade, while the second tried to purchase the items using the victim’s stolen credit cards, along with a $500 and $400 Target gift card.

The suspects made three unsuccessful purchase attempts before leaving the store without any items.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS.

You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2024-23362 & 2024-23747.