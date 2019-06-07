Credit Card Thief Caught on Camera

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspected credit card thief who was caught on camera.

According to police, on May 28th officers responded to a local banking establishment where the victim reported multiple transactions that occurred on their credit card at various local retail establishments between 5/2/2019 and 5/11/2019.

If you have any information concerning this event, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your