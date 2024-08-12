Crash Sends Three to Hospital

A Saline County deputy witnesses a crash while running radar on a rural road.

According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, a Ford Taurus driven by 49-year-old Terri May of Lindsborg pulled over to talk to the deputy and report a concern they noticed about another vehicle they passed on Smolan Road.

Upon pulling out to leave – they were hit by a 1989 Ford Mustang driven by 19-year-old Cole Tshudy of Smolan.

Three passengers in May’s vehicle were hurt and were transported to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated. Tshudy was not injured.

His Mustang sustained front end damage in the accident that occurred around 3:35pm Friday near the intersection of Smolan and Centennial Roads.