Crash Sends Inman Man to Hospital

KSAL StaffJune 7, 2019

A man from Inman was transported to Salina Regional Health Center after a crash in his work truck that was carrying a tank of herbicide near Southeast of Saline School.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, 75-year-old Kenneth Reh told deputies he fell asleep while he was driving a truck westbound in the 5800 block of K-4 Highway on Wednesday.

The 2015 Ford F550 left the road and hit a culvert. Reh was taken to the hospital to be treated for a cut on his head and checked out for chest pain.

His passenger, 56-year-old Roman Loera-Ramos had a cut on his face and was treated at the scene by EMS.

The truck is owned by Asplundh Tree Experts of Lenexa, Ks. Staff from Saline County Emergency Management was on scene to check the area after a small leak was found in the tank that held Round-Up weed killer.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Crash Sends Inman Man to Hospital

Crash Sends Inman Man to ...
