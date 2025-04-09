Crash Scenario Shows Students Driving Danger

Students at Sacred Heart High School got a lesson outside of the classroom on Wednesday, thanks to several area agencies.

Salina area first responders including the Salina Fire Department, Salina Police Department, Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, Life Star Flight Service, along with Ryan Mortuary, participated in a mock fatal crash event. Palmer Towing provided the vehicles used in this demonstration.

According to the Salina Fire Department, a scenario simulated a drunk, drowsy, distracted crash for juniors and seniors at the school. The mock accident was staged to show students what its like for emergency personnel to work a devastating car crash.

With prom season here, the agency says the goal was to remind students about the real and devastating consequences of drunk and / or distracted driving. First responders see the impact of these tragedies firsthand, and they hope this demonstration helps students make safe choices.