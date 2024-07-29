UPDATE: Interstate Back Open

One westbound lane of Interstate 70 was back open early Monday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the passing was open while the driving lane was still closed.

The injury crash happened when a semi pulling a tanker rear-ended a semi pulling a box truck.

Photos via Kansas Highway Patrol.

CLICK TO ENLARGE

_ _ _

ORIGINAL: A two-vehicle semi crash has prompted a stretch of Interstate 70 west of Salina to be closed.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, all westbound traffic on I-70 in Saline County is currently shut down due to the crash just west of the 244-mile marker exit.

All westbound traffic will be required to exit at the 244 exit and will be guided north to an alternate route.

As always, please slow down and move over for first responders assisting those involved in this incident.