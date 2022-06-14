Salina, KS

Crash Prompts Gas Leak, Evacuations

Todd PittengerJune 14, 2022

A crash on a Saline County highway has damaged a gas line, prompting evacuations and a road closure.

According to Saline County Emergency Management, a vehicle accident has caused damage to a natural gas pipeline on E. Old Highway 40. Kansas Gas and the Salina Regional HazMat Team, a part of the Salina Fire Department , are on the scene.

The road is closed at the Simpson and Old 40 intersection until further notice.

Please avoid the area.

Residents within a 1-mile radius north and east of the area are encouraged to evacuate their homes until further notice.

