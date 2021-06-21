Salina, KS

Crash, Possible Concussion

KSAL StaffJune 21, 2021

A two car crash sends a Salina woman to the hospital.

Salina Police report that 25-year-old Chelsie Spohn was transported to the hospital to be checked out for neck pain and a possible concussion following a crash on Friday afternoon near the railroad track at Crawford and 4th Street.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 3:30pm, Spohn was eastbound in her 2014 GMC Acadia on Crawford, she slowed down in traffic and was hit from behind by a 2015 Honda CRV driven by Brenda Stevens. Police cited Stevens for inattentive driving.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

