Crash, Possible Concussion

A two car crash sends a Salina woman to the hospital.

Salina Police report that 25-year-old Chelsie Spohn was transported to the hospital to be checked out for neck pain and a possible concussion following a crash on Friday afternoon near the railroad track at Crawford and 4th Street.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 3:30pm, Spohn was eastbound in her 2014 GMC Acadia on Crawford, she slowed down in traffic and was hit from behind by a 2015 Honda CRV driven by Brenda Stevens. Police cited Stevens for inattentive driving.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.