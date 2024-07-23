Crash Involving Truck, Tractor

Two people were transported to hospitals following an accident near Hillsboro involving a farm tractor and a truck.

According to the KHP, a tractor driven by 15-year-old Kyson Gawith from Hillsboro, and a Kenworth truck towing a trailer driven by 39-year-old Myrta Lopez of Wichita were traveling on K 15 Highway. The truck was passing the tractor when the farm vehicle started to turn left into a residence and was struck. The truck went off the road and rolled. The tractor came to rest on the highway.

Both drivers sustained suspected minor injuries. Gawith was transported to the hospital in Hillsboro. Lopez was transported to a Wichita hospital.

The crash happened shortly after 1:00 Tuesday afternoon in Marion County, on K 15 Highway approximately three miles North of Hillsboro.