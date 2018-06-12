Salina, KS

Now: 72 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 97 ° | Lo: 71 °

BREAKING NEWS

Crash Closes I 70 Near Salina

KSAL StaffJune 12, 2018

A crash involving a semi hauling a load of potatoes has closed a six mile stretch of Interstate 70 east of Salina early Tuesday morning.  The east bound lanes of the Interstate are closed between near New Cambria, east to near Solomon.

The drive was able to escape without serious injuries when the truck crashed and caught fire at an overpass.

The resulting cleanup necessary has prompted officials to close east bound lanes of the Interstate between mile post 260 and mile post 266. The cleanup could take several hours.

Motorists headed east are advised to temporarily use Highway 40 or an alternate route.

 

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Breaking News Top News

Crash Closes I 70 Near Salina

A crash involving a semi hauling a load of potatoes has closed a six mile stretch of Interstate 70 e...

June 12, 2018 Comments

9 Ways Permissive Parents Hurt Chil...

Joan Jerkovich

June 12, 2018

Deadly Shooting at McPherson Mobile...

Top News

June 12, 2018

Baseball/Softball Complex Proposed ...

Kansas News Sports News

June 11, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Baseball/Softball Complex...
June 11, 2018Comments
Patrol Urges Caution Duri...
June 11, 2018Comments
Salina Airport Hosting Tr...
June 11, 2018Comments
Chevy SUV Stolen
June 11, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH