Crash Closes I 70 Near Salina

A crash involving a semi hauling a load of potatoes has closed a six mile stretch of Interstate 70 east of Salina early Tuesday morning. The east bound lanes of the Interstate are closed between near New Cambria, east to near Solomon.

The drive was able to escape without serious injuries when the truck crashed and caught fire at an overpass.

The resulting cleanup necessary has prompted officials to close east bound lanes of the Interstate between mile post 260 and mile post 266. The cleanup could take several hours.

Motorists headed east are advised to temporarily use Highway 40 or an alternate route.