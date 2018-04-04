Salina, KS

Crash at I-70/135 Interchange Leads to DUI Arrest

KSAL StaffApril 4, 2018

A Salina man was transported to the hospital, then later arrested, after he took a turn too quickly on the interchange between Interstates 70 and 135, resulting in his vehicle rolling.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that deputies responded to a single vehicle crash shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the southbound exit between I-70 and I-135. The vehicle was driving east on I-70 when it exited on to the southbound ramp to get on to I-135.

The 1997 Toyota 4Runner SUV was traveling too fast when the driver lost control in the curve  on the ramp and the car hit a delineator, continued in to the median on I-135  and then rolled.

The driver, 34-year-old Thomas Carver was sent by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center but later released. Carver was then arrested for driving under the influence.

