Cranton, Shojinaga Selected on Day 2 of MLB Draft

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Right-handed pitcher Hunter Cranton and infielder/catcher Kodey Shojinaga were each selected on the second day of the 2024 MLB Draft. Cranton was drafted in the 3rd round, 91st overall by the Seattle Mariners, while Shojinaga was selected in the 6th round, 192nd overall by the Philadelphia Phillies. They were the first Kansas players drafted since 2019 and the first under Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald .

“I’m really proud of Hunter and Kodey,” Fitzgerald said. “Both guys are incredible workers, self starting, and ultra competitive. Their impact on KU Baseball will be felt for a long time.”

At 91st overall, Cranton tied for the second highest draft pick in program history with Jim Walker in 1993. Shojinaga’s selection at 192nd overall marked the fifth highest position player ever drafted out of Kansas. The last position player to be drafted that high was Tony Thompson in 2010 with the 185th overall pick.

Kansas has two Top-10 round picks for the first time since 2019 when Ryan Zeferjahn went in the third round with the 107th overall pick and Jaxx Groshans was drafted in the 5th round with the 167th overall selection.

RHP Hunter Cranton (R-Sr.)

Round 3, No. 91 Overall, Seattle Mariners

Cranton worked at the back end of the bullpen for Kansas in 2024. The flame-thrower, whose fastball sits in the upper 90s and has touched 100 mph, posted a 4-3 record with a 2.16 ERA and seven saves across 25 appearances this past season. Cranton did not allow an earned run in his first 11 appearances of the season and 10 of the final 11 outings of his college career.

“Hunter has two legitimate major league pitches and should be a quick mover through a really awesome Mariners player development system,” Fitzgerald said.

An All-Big 12 Honorable Mention, Cranton punched out 38 batters – compared to only nine walks – in 25.0 innings pitched. He recorded a strikeout in 20 of his 25 appearances and had multiple strikeouts in 14 of those outings. Cranton’s 13.68 strikeouts per nine innings pitched ratio ranked the third highest in a single season in Kansas program history.

The Newport Beach, California, native spent two seasons (2023 and 2024) in Lawrence. Cranton began his career at Saddleback College in 2020 and 2021 before spending the 2022 season at San Diego State.

INF/C Kodey Shojinaga (So.)

Round 6, No. 192 Overall, Philadelphia Phillies

Shojinaga, who earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors as an infielder for a second consecutive season, led the team in hits (78) and doubles (20) in 2024. He was second on the team with a .335 batting average and he drew more walks (25) than times he struck out (22). Shojinaga’s 10.6 at-bats per strikeout made him the second toughest to strikeout in the Big 12.

“Shoj had an incredible career as a Jayhawk and will undoubtedly continue to progress through a fantastic Phillies organization,” Fitzgerald said. “Kodey has elite bat to ball skills, outstanding plate discipline, and a huge capacity for work.”

A freshman All-American and the Big 12 Co-Freshman of the Year in 2023, Shojinaga quickly became a consistent bat in the Jayhawks lineup the last two seasons. Shojinaga set a Kansas freshman record with a .378 batting average and posted a .418 batting average and recorded 41 hits in conference games, which were both a league best in his rookie campaign.

A native of Honolulu, Hawaii, Shojinaga was originally recruited to Kansas as a catcher before he was converted to an infielder. His defensive versatility was crucial to keeping his bat in the lineup every day.

The 2024 MLB Draft will conclude on Tuesday afternoon at 1 p.m. CT with rounds 11-20. Fans can watch and follow along with the final day of the draft on MLB.com.