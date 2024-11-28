Cowtown Santa Express Runs Begin Friday

The Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad’s Cowtown Santa Express holiday season train will begin its 2024 run on Friday, and maintain a Thursday through Sunday schedule each weekend through December.

According to the organization, the Express will once again be decked in interior and exterior lights, with special lighting on the Rock Island Depot and the adjoining area around the building.

The A&SV is adding another car to the Express this year to accommodate more passengers. The “Eveland Creek” car from the former Kansas Belle dinner train that was moved from Baldwin City to Abilene in September will be added to increase the passenger count for each run of the Express.

Passengers will be required to purchase entire tables of four in the “Eveland Creek” and the “Chicago” cars, while individual tickets can be purchased in the “Enterprise” car.

The Express drew over 3,000 passengers last year.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will make their 2024 Kansas debut on the Express. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served, and a special narration will be provided by Dickinson County native Dave Lewis of Manhattan.

Trains will run at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Sunday evenings, and 3:30, 5:30 an 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays through December 22, with a special pre-Christmas train on Monday, December 23 at 3:30, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale at the A&SV website.

Photos via Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad