Cowgirls Fall 43-36 in OT at Concordia

Trent SanchezDecember 18, 2020

The Abilene Cowgirls returned to action for the first time since December 4th Friday night at Concordia.  Abilene opened the season with a 45-31 loss at Smoky Valley.  Against the Lady Panthers, the Cowgirls trailed most of the game but got two Jenna Hayes free-throws to tie the contest at 34, with 24.6 seconds left to force overtime.  Abilene would go on to lose 43-36.

The Lady Panthers led 15-7 at the end of the first quarter and 19-12 at halftime.  In the second quarter, Concordia led by as many as 8 point.  Abilene pulled to within 25-23 at the end of the third as they closed with a 5-0 run on baskets by Freshmen, Sammy Stout and Claira Dannefer.  Overall, the Cowgirls put together a 10-2 run, that bridged the end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth quarter.  The run was capped by a Joy Clemence bucket to give Abilene their first lead since the score was 2-0.  The Clemence basket made the score 28-27 with 5:30 to play in the game.  No team would lead by more than 2 points the rest of regulation.

In overtime, the Cowgirls took the lead on a shot from Clemence to make the score 36-34 with 3:17 to play.   Seconds later though, Jenna Hayes fouled out and Abilene would not score again.  Hayes was the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game with 13 points. Concordia closed with six straight made free-throws.  The Lady Panthers shot 0-5 in the first half from the line but were 9-10 in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Abilene fell to 0-2 with the loss and 0-1 in the NCKL.  Concordia was led by Terin Rundus, who finished with a  game-high 15 points.  The Lady Panthers improved to 2-2 and 1-1 in the NCKL.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

