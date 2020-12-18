Cowgirls Fall 43-36 in OT at Concordia

The Abilene Cowgirls returned to action for the first time since December 4th Friday night at Concordia. Abilene opened the season with a 45-31 loss at Smoky Valley. Against the Lady Panthers, the Cowgirls trailed most of the game but got two Jenna Hayes free-throws to tie the contest at 34, with 24.6 seconds left to force overtime. Abilene would go on to lose 43-36.

The Lady Panthers led 15-7 at the end of the first quarter and 19-12 at halftime. In the second quarter, Concordia led by as many as 8 point. Abilene pulled to within 25-23 at the end of the third as they closed with a 5-0 run on baskets by Freshmen, Sammy Stout and Claira Dannefer. Overall, the Cowgirls put together a 10-2 run, that bridged the end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth quarter. The run was capped by a Joy Clemence bucket to give Abilene their first lead since the score was 2-0. The Clemence basket made the score 28-27 with 5:30 to play in the game. No team would lead by more than 2 points the rest of regulation.

In overtime, the Cowgirls took the lead on a shot from Clemence to make the score 36-34 with 3:17 to play. Seconds later though, Jenna Hayes fouled out and Abilene would not score again. Hayes was the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game with 13 points. Concordia closed with six straight made free-throws. The Lady Panthers shot 0-5 in the first half from the line but were 9-10 in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Abilene fell to 0-2 with the loss and 0-1 in the NCKL. Concordia was led by Terin Rundus, who finished with a game-high 15 points. The Lady Panthers improved to 2-2 and 1-1 in the NCKL.