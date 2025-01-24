Cowgirls and Cowboys Bounce Back on Day 2 of S.I.T.

picture of Tessa Herrman, image courtesy of Brad Anderson

The Abilene High School basketball teams bounced back Friday in consolation action at Salina Central High Schools with a pair of wins. Both Abilene teams will play for 5th place on Saturday.

Abilene Cowgirls 47 Great Bend 40

SALINA – The Abilene Cowgirls entered last Friday’s game at Concordia with a 35 game losing streak. Abilene won 49-45 and Concordia and Friday night the Cowgirls held off Great Bend in a 47-40 victory. Abilene improved to 2-7 with the win and now will face Salina Central in a 5th place match-up at the S.I.T. on Saturday. The Lady Mustangs defeated Junction City 66-12 Friday night.

In the win Friday night, Abilene led by as many as 12 points on multiple occasions. Great Bend got back into the game with a 11-3, 3rd quarter. The Lady Panthers tied the game at 32 with 5:33 to play but Abilene quickly regained the lead on a three-pointer by Senior, Renatta Heintz and would not trail the rest of the night. Heintz finished with 5 points and the Cowgirls were led by Freshman, Tessa Herrman, who poured in a career-high 22 points in the victory.

𝗦.𝗜.𝗧. 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗚𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀

(𝟴) 𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 16 26 29 47 (2-7)

(𝟱) 𝗚𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗱 10 15 26 40 (3-8)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲 𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴: Tessa Herrman 22, Timber Taylor 5, Renatta Heintz 5, MaKenna Stover 4, Kit Barbierri 4, Kinzie Crump 3, Klovis Stover 2, Kailee Crane 2

𝗚𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗱 𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴: Meredith Mazouch 12, Chayla Prendergast 11, Alex Mayers 6, Alyssa McCauley 5, Jillian Reimer 2, DeShawnna Bryant 2, Katherine Mazouch 2

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

Freshman, Tessa Herrman scored a career-high 22 points

Abilene Cowboys 76 Wamego 32

SALINA: The Abilene Cowboys bounced back from Thursday’s loss in a big way Friday night. Abilene defeated Wamego in a game that was never close. The Cowboys led by as many as 46 in the 4th quarter, a quarter in which there was a running clock. It was the second win of the season for Abilene against Wamego. The Cowboys defeated the Red Raiders 64-41 at Wamego, on December 20.

Abilene improved to 6-3 with the win and advanced to Saturday’s 5th place game against Wichita South. Wichita South defeated Buhler 65-44 on Friday. The Cowboys were led by Senior, Ian Crump who finished with a game-high 16 points in the win. Abilene also got double figures from Senior, Tyler Holloway, who totaled 13 points.

𝗦.𝗜.𝗧. 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗕𝗼𝘆𝘀

(𝟯) 𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗼𝘆𝘀 21 39 62 76 (6-3)

(𝟳) 𝗪𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗴𝗼 5 13 24 32 (3-8)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲 𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴: Ian Crump 16, Tyler Holloway 13, Thomas Keener 9, Taygen Funston 8, Weston Rock 7, Kolt Becker 6, Jake Bartley 5, Jackson Green 4, Levi Evans 4, Jaxson Cuba 4,

𝗪𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗴𝗼 𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴: Caiden Newell 10, Jace Johnson 6, Slade Smith 4, Gavin Marquardt 4, Regan Kueker 4, Reed McDiffett 2, Bryson Tupps 2

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

Senior, Ian Crump 16 points

Senior, Thomas Keener 9 points

𝗦.𝗜.𝗧. 𝗦𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗲𝘀

𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽 𝗦𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗮𝘁 𝗞𝗪𝗨

𝗚𝗜𝗥𝗟𝗦

(1) Buhler 54 (4) Salina South 50

(2) Andover 51 (3) Wamego 35

𝗕𝗢𝗬𝗦

(1) Great Bend 54 (4) Salina Central 49

(2) Andover 73 (6) Salina South 25

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗮𝘁 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹

(8) Abilene 47 (5) Great Bend 40

(6) Salina Central 66 (7) Junction City 12