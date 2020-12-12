Cowboys Upset #2 Augusta 56-53 on the Road

The Abilene Cowboys schedule did not get any easier Friday night as they traveled to

Augusta. The Orioles are #2 in Class 4A and are coming off of back to back trips to the 4A State Tournament, with the highlight being a runner-up finish in 2019. Tuesday night, Abilene fell 60-56 to Rock Creek, who is ranked #3 in Class 3A. In the game against the Mustangs, the Cowboys had chances at the end to tie the contest but came up short. Abilene would not allow that to happen Friday night as they upset Augusta 56-53. It snapped a 4 game slide to the Orioles which included three straight double-digit losses. Last year Augusta handed the Cowboys their worst loss of the season in a 64-40 setback.

Abilene never trailed in the first half. They led 11-6 at the end of the first quarter and 31-19 at halftime. The Cowboys pushed their lead to 40-25 with 4:02 left in the third quarter. That’s when the game changed. Augusta scored 7 unanswered points to trail 42-35 at the end of the third quarter. In all the Orioles put together a 19-4 run to tie the game at 44 with 3:45 left in the game.

Abilene then turned to Junior, Kaleb Becker, he put the Cowboys ahead for good with a basket that made the score 48-46 with 2:12 remaining in the game. It capped a stretch of 6 straight points for the Becker. He came up big late for his team for the second straight game, as he scored 7 of his game high 16 points in the final quarter. The Cowboys also got double-figures from Senior, Avery Bryson. He scored 11 points and put the game away with a pair of free throws with 1 second left.

Abilene now 1-1 on the season, will travel to Southeast of Saline on Tuesday for a boy’s only varsity game. Augusta fell to 1-1 on the season with the loss.