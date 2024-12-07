Cowboys Impressive in Opener in Win Over Circle

Pictured is Abilene Senior, Ian Crump – picture courtesy of Brad Anderson

CIRCLE 40 ABILENE COWGIRLS 25

TOWANDA: The Abilene Cowgirls showed improvement but dropped their season opener Friday night. Abilene got off to a fast start in the loss as they scored the first 6 points of the game. The two teams were tied at 7 at the end of the opening quarter and the Cowgirls trailed 16-15 at halftime. Circle finished the game strong though as they outscored Abilene 24-10 in the second half on their way to the victory.

The Cowgirls were led by Freshman, Tessa Herrman, who finished with a team-high 9 points. Junior, MaKenna Stover totaled 7 points which included 5 of her team’s 10 points in the second half.

ABILENE COWBOYS 79 CIRCLE 56

TOWANDA: The Kyle Taylor era could not have started any better Friday night. Taylor, the son of Terry Taylor was promoted to head coach in the offseason after Erik Graefe stepped down in the offseason. Terry Taylor was hired on as the Freshman coach. He has the highest winning percentage out of in Abilene Basketball Coach in school history.

Friday night, the matchup featured two teams that reached the 4A State tournament a season ago, though both teams were hit hard by graduation. In the game, Abilene steadily pulled away in the victory. The Cowboys led 13-8 at the end of the 1st quarter, 33-20 at halftime, 59-37 at the end of the 3rd quarter and led by as many as 28 points in the 4th.

Abilene had four players in double-figures Tyler Holloway 18, Ian Crump 18, Weston Rock 17 and Junior, Levi Evans 11. Abilene will open their home schedule Tuesday vs SES.