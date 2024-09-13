COWBOYS, FUNSTON RUN TO 42-8 VICTORY OVER CHAPMAN

PICTURED IS TAYGEN FUNSTON, IMAGE COURTESY OF BRAD ANDERSON

ABILENE: The Abilene Cowboys bounced back in a big way Friday night in their 42-8 victory over Chapman. Abilene was led by Junior QB, Taygen Funston, who earned his first career start. Funston finished with 4 total touchdowns in the victory.

The Cowboys scored on 4 of their 5 possessions in the first half and amassed 378 total yards by halftime. Funston scored on runs of 67 and 24 yards in the 1st quarter and Abilene led 14-0 at the end of the 1st.

In the 2nd quarter Junior RB, Lane Hoekman scored on a 45 yard run. It was his first varsity touchdown of his career. That increased the lead to 21-0. Abilene’s final points of the half came on a pass play. Funston connected with Senior, Weston Rock on a 46 yard touchdown reception with just 52 seconds to play in the half. The Cowboys led 28-0 at halftime.

In the 3rd quarter, Taygen Funston scored his fourth touchdown of the night on Abilene’s first possession of the second half. Funston scored on a 30 yard run. He finished with 4 carries for 126 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns. He was 2-5 passing for 59 yards and a score. The Cowboy’s final touchdown came on a 4 yard run by Heath Hoekman with 2:57 to play in the 3rd quarter. Chapman scored their lone touchdown in the final quarter on a 2 yard run by Sophomore, Audiel Becker. Senior, Cade Hanney added the 2 point conversion.

Abilene finished with 457 yards of total offense, with 358 yards on the ground. The Cowboys also cleaned up last week’s turnover problem. Abilene turned it over 5 times at Clay Center but just once against the Irish. In the loss, Chapman was held to 181 yards of total offense. For the Cowboys, Rock finished with 36 yards rushing and 60 yards receiving and a touchdown. Lane Hoekman led Abilene in rushing with 15 carries for 140 yards. Chapman was led by Becker, who totaled 17 carries for 87 yards.

The Cowboys improved to 1-1, 1-1 and will host winless Concordia next week. Chapman fell to 1-1, 0-1 and will travel to Riley County next week.