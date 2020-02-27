Cowboys Fall at the Buzzer to Hays, Cowgirls fade in 4th Quarter

The Abilene Cowboys entered Thursday’s regular season finale with much on the line. With a win, Abilene would secure home court throughout sub-state. Unfortunately it didn’t happen. Hays got a dramatic play at the end of the 4th quarter in the second straight game. On February 21, Jason Krannawitter hit a three to send that game to overtime, in their 59-50 victory over Garden City. Tonight in Abilene, T. J. Nunnery got a put back at the buzzer to give his team the 49-47 victory. Prior to that shot, Travis Beetch tied the game with 5.5 seconds to go in the game. Hays inbounded the ball to Dalyn Schwarz, the 6’6” Junior caught the ball near mid-court, he drove to the basket and had his shot blocked. Nunnery got the long rebound and got the shot off in time.

The Cowboys got off to a great start. Abilene jumped out to a 15-3 lead with 2:28 to play in the first quarter, which was their big lead of the game at 12 points. Hays countered with a 7-0 run to close the gap to 15-10 at the end of the first quarter. The game remained close the rest of the way. Abilene led 22-18 at halftime and then only lead by two, at 33-31, as the two teams entered the 4th.

Travis Beetch finished with a game-high 15 points. It was a nice bounce back game for the Senior, who was held to 4 points in Tuesday’s victory over Chapman. Abilene also got double figures from Kaleb Becker, who finished with 10. Hays was led by Carson Kiefer, who scored 14 points. He only managed 4 points in their 56-46 over the Cowboys on February 18.

Abilene dropped to 13-7 with the loss, while Hays improved to 13-6. The Indians will wrap up the regular season Friday vs Dodge City, in a make-up game. Abilene is expected to host Towanda-Circle 6-14 next Wednesday.

Hays 37 Cowgirls 34

The Abilene Cowgirls game Thursday night with Hays played out just like their prior meeting last week. In the first meeting, Abilene was unable to hold a 4 point lead with 1:36 game and lost 47-44. In Thursday’s game, the Cowgirls led 34-31 with 5:29 left in the game, but they weren’t able to score the rest of the way.

Abilene was led by Jenna Hays with 12 points. The Cowgirls lost their 9th game in a row and fell to 5-15 on the season. Hays improved to 6-15 with the victory. Abilene will travel to Wamego Tuesday for the opening round of sub-state.