Cowboys Drop Opener at Clay Center 34-7

Pictured is Abilene Junior, Heath Hoekman

Picture courtesy of Brad Anderson

CLAY CENTER – The Clay Center Tigers continued their recent success over Abilene Friday night with a 34-7 victory over the Cowboys. The Tigers defeated Abilene for a sixth straight time dating back to 2019. Clay Center got a big night from Senior Quarterback, Cole Pladson. Pladson had a hand in 4 touchdowns, two on the ground and two through the air.

Junior, Taygen Funston intercepted Cole Pladson on the Tigers opening possession at the Clay Center 39 yard line. Abilene would then go for it on 4th and 5 at their own 45 but the Cowboy run play was stopped by Pladson. The Tigers too found themselves in a 4th down situation but would convert. Clay Center converted on a 4th and 15 play from the Abilene 29 yard line on a pass play from Pladson to Senior, Jace Weller. The score gave the Tigers a 6-0 lead with 5:45 to play in the quarter.

Clay Center then used big plays in the second quarter to increase their lead. The Tigers scored on an 80 yard run by Senior, Eisaac Girton. His touchdown gave the Tigers a 12-0 lead with 8:30 left in the half. Weller would strike again on Clay Center’s next possession. He caught a 70 yard pass from Pladson. Senior, Walker Henry added the 2 point conversion to increase the lead to 20-0 with 5:09 to play in the half.

Pladson opened the scoring in the second half with a 39 yard run. The touchdown increased the Tigers lead to 27-0 with 6:55 to play in the 3rd quarter. Abilene then would score their only points of the game. Funston connected with Junior, Levi Evans on a 48 yard touchdown pass play to narrow the gap to 27-7 with 4:32 to left in the 3rd. Pladson then added the final score of the night with a 3 yard run with 1:47 to play in the 3rd quarter.

Unofficially, Clay Center finished with 426 yards of total offense and 4 turnovers. Pladson threw for 225 yards and ran for 53. Girton racked up 142 yards on the ground while Weller led the way with 108 yards receiving.

Abilene, finished with 254 yards of offense and 5 turnovers. Funston was the player of the game as he finished with 3 interceptions on defense. On offense he caught two passes for 28 yards, ran for 19, and threw for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Abilene will host Chapman next Friday. The Irish picked up a 10-8 win over Smith Center to open the season.