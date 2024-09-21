Cowboys Defeat Concordia 37-7 on Homecoming Night

Pictured is Landon Taplin and Weston Rock, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson

ABILENE: The Abilene Cowboys picked up their second straight win on what was Homecoming night. The game, like many in north central Kansas, was impacted by weather. Abilene scored on the game’s opening possession on a touchdown pass from Senior QB, Aaron Hartman. He found Senior, Weston Rock on a 36 yard strike to give the Cowboys a 7-0 lead with 8 minutes to play in the quarter. Concordia got the ball, ran three plays and then the game was stopped with 6:01 left in the 1st quarter. The delay lasted over an hour and the game did not finish until 10:55 pm.

In Friday’s win, Abilene once again had a big first half. The Cowboys scored 16 points in the 2nd quarter to take a 23-0 lead into the locker room. Aaron Hartman threw his second touchdown pass of the game to Junior, Taygen Funston. Funston caught a 37 yard score to extend the Cowboy lead to 14-0 with 8:10 left in the half. Funston, who got his second straight start at quarterback, then passed for a touchdown. He connected with Junior, Nolan Wilkens on an 8 yard strike with 1:45 to play before halftime. The Cowboys final points came on a 20 yard field goal from Senior, Tyler Holloway as time expired in the half.

In the second half Abilene got touchdowns from the Junior, twin tandem of Heath and Lane Hoekman. Heath scored on a 4 yard run with 4:37 to play in the 3rd quarter to increase the lead to 30-0. Lane added the final points of the night for the Cowboys on a 5 yard run with 10:18 to play in the game. Concordia got on the board with an 11 yard run from Ayden Krier with 1:54 to play in the game.

Hartman was the player of the game with 146 yards passing and 2 touchdowns. Abilene finished with 299 yards, with 185 coming through the air. Concordia managed 103 yards on the night.

Abilene improved to 2-1, 2-1 NCKL and will travel to Rock Creek next Friday. The Mustangs are 2-1, 0-1 and defeated Bonnor Springs 57-0.